Wed Mar 31, 2021
Our Correspondent
March 31, 2021

188 booked for not wearing masks

Lahore

Our Correspondent
March 31, 2021

LAHORE:Lahore police registered 188 FIRs against people for not wearing face masks in the last two days. In the last two days, Lahore police registered total 420 FIRs on violation of corona-related SOPs. Police lodged 232 FIRs on violation of corona SOPs and the schedule for commercial activities and 188 FIRs against people for not wearing safety masks. A spokesperson for the Lahore police said that Model Town division police registered 59 cases for not wearing mask and 85 cases on violation of other corona SOPs.

