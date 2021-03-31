close
Wed Mar 31, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
March 31, 2021

Rise in child migrants crossing dangerous Panama jungle: UN

World

AFP
March 31, 2021

PANAMA CITY: The number of US-bound migrant children crossing the dangerous Darien jungle in Panama on foot has increased more than 15-fold in recent years and is likely to rise further during the pandemic, the UN children’s agency warned on Tuesday. Children accounted for just two percent of these migrants in 2017 but that had risen to more than 25 percent in 2020, Unicef said in a statement.

Latest News

More From World