Syrian ends German election bid over ‘racism’

BERLIN: The first Syrian refugee to run for a seat in the German parliament has withdrawn his candidacy due to racism and threats, the environmentalist Green party said on Tuesday.

Tareq Alaows is ending his bid to enter the lower house of parliament, or Bundestag, for the Greens in Oberhausen, in North Rhine-Westphalia state, for "personal reasons", the party said in a statement.

"The high threat level for me and especially for people close to me is the most important reason for withdrawing my candidacy," Alaows said.