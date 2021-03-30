close
Tue Mar 30, 2021
March 30, 2021

Colonial powers squeezing resources of poor countries: Moosavi

National

March 30, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Patron-in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulema Board, Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya, Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi, has said that the colonial powers are squeezing the poor and resources of the backward countries across the world. He expressed these views while addressing ‘Youm-e-Adl’.

Moosavi said the IMF and the World Bank rather the world banking systems, pharmaceutical companies and oil and mineral extraction companies are reinforcing evil and colonial powers. They have spread their spy networks in the garb of welfare agencies and NGOs while institutions like the United Nations created to promote peace in the world, have become tools in their hands. He said there is no one to hear the woes of the oppressed of the world, including Kashmir and Palestine.

