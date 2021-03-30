close
Tue Mar 30, 2021
Our Correspondent
March 30, 2021

Pak high commissioner to BD meets PM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh (BD) Imran Siddiqui called on Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday and briefed the prime minister on Pak-BD relations.

The prime minister directed the high commissioner to continue efforts to promote mutual relations and conveyed good wishes for the leadership and people of Bangladesh, says the PM Office.

