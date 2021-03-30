Pak high commissioner to BD meets PM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh (BD) Imran Siddiqui called on Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday and briefed the prime minister on Pak-BD relations.
The prime minister directed the high commissioner to continue efforts to promote mutual relations and conveyed good wishes for the leadership and people of Bangladesh, says the PM Office.