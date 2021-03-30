The logo of Higher Education Commission (HEC).

KARACHI: Members of the Federal Higher Education Commission (HEC) have selected five names for the vacant seat of Commission member Sania Nishtar, including three former chairmen of the HEC, Dr Atta-ur-Rehman, Dr Javed Leghari and Dr Mukhtar Ahmed.

While the other two names are Director Sustainable Institute Abid Qayyum Silhari and former vice chancellor of Punjab University Dr Mujahid Kamran. The meeting of the Commission on Monday was chaired by Secretary Education and Professional Training Farah Hamid Khan. In the meeting, Shahnaz Wazir Ali said that why names are being selected for the Commission in such a hurry.

Sania Nishtar had resigned in November 2019. Former VC Balochistan University Javed Iqbal, a member of the Commission, praised the move to remove Dr Tariq Banuri from the post, while some members condemned it as unnecessary. During the meeting, the situation turned interesting when it was said that it had been reported that Dr Tariq Banuri had got a stay, so the meeting is illegal. However, on this occasion, Dr Shams Qasim Lakha, a member of the Commission, said to be patient it will be known, but then it was decided that only the names for the member of the Commission should be sent to the prime minister who should be selected. On this it was approved to send five names to the prime minister instead of three names. The prime minister will approve one of the five names, after which the same member is likely to be appointed acting chairman of the HEC.