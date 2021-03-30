close
Tue Mar 30, 2021
March 30, 2021

Shab-e-Barat observed

March 30, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Shab-e-Barat was observed on Monday night to seek forgiveness from Allah Almighty. On this night Muslims offered special prayers for the security and prosperity of Ummah. Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, in a statement, had appealed the people to seek forgiveness from Allah Almighty on Shab-e-Barat as the coronavirus pandemic seems to be spreading far and wide. He asked the Muslims to strictly follow COVID-19 prevention guidelines, especially in mosques to control the spread of deadly disease.

