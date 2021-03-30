Sugar vanishes from wholesale markets

LAHORE: Sugar vanished from the wholesale markets of Punjab following the action initiated by the government against the wholesale dealers of sugar in the province.

However, the dealers were offering the rate of Rs100 to Rs105 per kg in black to their reliable buyers against which the retailers were not ready to purchase owing to raids of the government officials and imposition of fines.

The government initiated action against the sugar dealers four days ago and since then sugar was not lifted from the mills godowns by the dealers, an official of the sugar industry disclosed.

He said the sugar mills of central Punjab are ready to supply sugar to the government at Rs82 per kg without sales tax and Rs96 per kg with sales tax. However, since the recovery level is high in south Punjab sugar mills so the government even can buy sugar from them at Rs80 per kg including taxes. When the government imported sugar and sold it without sales tax it also cost Rs83 per kg so the industry offered the government to supply sugar at this price without sales tax.

However, he questioned the government’s sugar control order through which it can seize sugar from sugar mills godown on the presumption of shortage. He said globally anti-sugar consumption campaigns are under way while Mexico collected US$1 billion tax from fizzy drinks on account of sin tax while in Pakistan sugar is still falling in the category of essential items. If sugar is an essential item then why it is not exempted from tax likewise other essential items as the government is collecting 17 percent sales tax from sugar as well. These are the policies flaw which need to be addressed in line with modern times, abolishing old practices, he said, adding that according to the Punjab Essential Articles (Control) Act, previously cigarettes fell in the category of essential items which was removed from it so there is a need to amend the list accordingly.