Autonomy of central banks is under discussion globally since 1833

LAHORE: It is not just Pakistan where the proposed autonomy of its Central Bank---the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)—has evoked a fierce debate amongst politicians, economists and the banking circles, as research shows that independence of such prime monetary authorities has been under threat and criticism worldwide since 1833 when American President Andrew Jackson had even gone on to shut down his country's central bank because he thought it was not needed to regulate the economy. Jackson had served as the seventh president of the United States from 1829 to 1837.

According to “History Channel,” in September 1833, former president Jackson had announced that the government would no longer use the Second Bank of the United States, the country’s national bank at that time. He had then used his executive power to remove all federal funds from the bank.

The American Central Bank had been created by first US President George Washington in 1791 to serve as a central repository for federal funds. The Second Bank of the United States was founded in 1816; five years after this first bank’s charter had expired.

Apart from Jackson, various other US presidents including Abraham Lincoln, Johnson, General Ulysses Grant, Chester Arthur, Garfield, McKinley, Dwight Eisenhower and John Kennedy had also disliked heir Central Bank and its functioning modes.

In more recent history, Central Bank heads of countries like Ukraine and Myanmar were even sent behind bars for alleged wrong-doings. But things have changed since as central banks are the spines of the financial systems of most world economies, irrespective of their GDP volume, though they enjoy varying degrees of independence and autonomies.

Prime examples of autonomous central banks are Germany's Bundesbank, the European Central Bank and the American Federal Reserve Bank, though they too have been feeling the heat from their respective elected lawmakers since half a decade at least. However, in Bank of England’s case, its Governor advises the Minister of Finance about the desirable level of interest rates. It cannot, however, determine these levels and, thus is devoid of arguably the most important policy tool.

The situation is somewhat better with the Bank of Israel which can play around with interest rates and foreign exchange rates - but not entirely freely.

In one of its December 2018 reports, the “BloombergQuint,” an Indian business and financial news organisation, a joint venture of Bloomberg News and Quintillion Media, had reported: “Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has long faced aggressive criticism from pro-Brexit politicians, who accuse him of overly pessimistic pronouncements and bias against the decision to leave the European Union. Lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg calls the governor the “high priest of project fear.” Carney denies the charge.”

In India, difference of opinion between Central Bank governors and the governments at the helm may be a rarity, but stern tiffs have led governors to hang their boots unceremoniously as they were not ready to budge to the demands of sitting regimes pressurising them to hand over more of their surpluses to bridge a budget gap and possibly fund spending before the approaching ballot exercises.

In United States, Chairman Federal Reserve Bank, Jerome Powell, had run into increasingly harsh criticism from the country’s President, Donald Trump, who had lashed out at his Central Bank (Fed) a few years ago, asserting he was not happy about his choice of chairman and had called the Fed a “much bigger problem than China.”

Over the years, the European Central Bank (ECB) has come under heavy criticism from German legislators, in particular. More recently, during 2018 and 2019, the-then ECB President, Mario Draghi, was frequently lambasted by German politicians over his ultra-loose monetary policy. Italian politicians had then stated toeing the line of their German counterparts and maintained the ECB President was poisoning the climate by weighing into the debate about the nation’s budget.

In 2018, Turkish President Erdogan, was also at the forefront of attacks on central-bank independence, loudly and frequently proclaiming his unorthodox views.

In Greece, politicians have often targeted Bank of Greece Governor, Yannis Stournaras, for his alleged wrongdoings, though the technocrat said accusations against him were unfounded and concocted reports were being aired to force him out.

In Macedonia, where the Central Bank Governor is selected for a period of seven years and can be removed from office only in the case that he is charged with criminal deeds, the institution is still very much subject to political pressures.