Two commit suicide

Karachi: Two people ended their lives in the city on Monday. Site Superhighway police said the body of a 50-year-old man, identified as Sohail, son of Akram, was found at a house in Gulshan-e-Maymar’s Faqira Goth. The casualty was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. Police said the man bled to death after he slit one of his wrists over unexplained reasons. Separately, the body of another man was found in Madina Colony within the limits of the Khokhrapar Police Station.The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for medico-legal formalities. The deceased person was identified as 25-year-old Qasim, son of Asghar. Police said the man ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan.