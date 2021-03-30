close
Tue Mar 30, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 30, 2021

Two commit suicide

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 30, 2021

Karachi: Two people ended their lives in the city on Monday. Site Superhighway police said the body of a 50-year-old man, identified as Sohail, son of Akram, was found at a house in Gulshan-e-Maymar’s Faqira Goth. The casualty was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. Police said the man bled to death after he slit one of his wrists over unexplained reasons. Separately, the body of another man was found in Madina Colony within the limits of the Khokhrapar Police Station.The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for medico-legal formalities. The deceased person was identified as 25-year-old Qasim, son of Asghar. Police said the man ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan.

Latest News

More From Pakistan