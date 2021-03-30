PTI govt plunging federation into financial crisis: PPP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party on Monday accused the PTI government of plunging the Federation and the provinces into a financial crisis. “The incompetent and incapable Prime Minister Imran Khan has handed over the country to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) due to his government's bad policies,” said the Central Information Secretary PPP Parliamentarians Shazia Atta Marri in a statement on Monday. Shazia Marri added that the government has also plunged the Federation and the provinces into an unending financial crisis. She said the federal government is depriving the provinces of their due share in the National Finance Commission, which is an unconstitutional act. She maintained that the federal government has slashed Sindh's funds under the NFC Award, which is a grave injustice with the provinces. She strongly criticised the government for increasing the electricity tariff before the start of summer, which would add to the miseries of people.