Shab-e-Barat observed

ISLAMABAD: Shab-e-Barat was observed on Monday night to seek forgiveness from Allah Almighty. On this night Muslims offered special prayers for the security and prosperity of Ummah. Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, in a statement, had appealed the people to seek forgiveness from Allah Almighty on Shab-e-Barat as the coronavirus pandemic seems to be spreading far and wide. He asked the Muslims to strictly follow COVID-19 prevention guidelines, especially in mosques to control the spread of deadly disease.