Tue Mar 30, 2021
March 30, 2021

43-kanal ETPB land retrieved

National

March 30, 2021

JHANG: The authorities of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) with the help of police and revenue officials Monday retrieved 43 kanal urban property worth millions of rupees from the illegal possession of political figure of the city. According to officials of the ETPB, the land was squatted by a political personality and buildings were constructed on it and without any lawful ownership. The ETPB initiated legal process to retrieve the land and defended the ownership with a legal point of view at different higher forums. After final decisions of the higher authorities, the ETPB team took possession of the land and sealed the property.

