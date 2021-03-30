close
Tue Mar 30, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
If PPP has 57 senators No-trust against Senate chairman be moved: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday offered the PPP leadership to sponsor a no-confidence move against the Senate Chairman. “We offer PPP to capture seat of the Senate chairman and reverse the stolen elections to pick custodian of the House by bringing a no-confidence move against the chairman,” the PML-N leader while talking to newsmen here said.

