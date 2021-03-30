NA speaker contacts Gilani, discusses electoral reforms

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaisar on Monday made a telephonic contact with former prime minister and Opposition Leader in the Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and facilitated him for being elected as Opposition Leader in the upper house of the Parliament. In a telephonic contact with Yusuf Raza Gilani, NA Speaker, while inviting the opposition for talks on comprehensive Electoral Reforms, said that all the political parties have to play their due role for the electoral reforms.