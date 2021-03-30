Lawyers for Afghans say Dutch troops failed to spare civilians

THE HAGUE: Lawyers acting for Afghans wounded by bombardment by Dutch troops in 2007 on Monday told a Dutch district court that the soldiers had failed to distinguish between military and civilian targets and used disproportionate force, reports a British news agency. The four Afghans and relatives of a fifth who has since died are suing the Dutch state in civil court for compensation for what they say are war crimes in Afghanistan’s Uruzgan province. “The (Dutch) state has failed in upholding the fundamental distinction between military and civilian targets,” lawyer Liesbeth Zegveld told Dutch judges.