Biological methods used to protect cotton crop from pests: Gardezi

MULTAN: Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi Monday said biological control methods were being used to protect cotton crop from harmful pests. Presiding over the fourth meeting of the Cotton Planning Committee held at Multan Mango Research Institute, the minister said the economic harmful extent of pests would be taken into account for chemical control.