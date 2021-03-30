Shehzad Roy congratulates Sindh Education Department

KARACHI: Renowned singer and social activist Shehzad Roy has congratulated the Sindh government’s School Education and Literacy Department for developing an improved assessment system for the government-run schools.

In his tweet late on Monday evening, the Pop singer who has extensively worked in the education sector, said that he had attended a meeting at the Sindh Secretariat, chaired by Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah.

He also congratulated Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani for developing the new system. The Zindagi Trust had worked with the Sindh Education Department to develop the new system.