Covid positive newborn admitted to PIMS

ISLAMABAD: A new-born baby, who contracted coronavirus from his mother after birth, is admitted at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). The child, who is just seven days old, is on oxygen; the mother is stable and not hospitalized. With the number of Covid-19 cases on the rise, PIMS is fast running out of capacity to accommodate patients. As many as 123 COVID positive patients are currently admitted at the hospital, dependent on oxygen, while another 50 patients are under treatment.