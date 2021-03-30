PML-N leader accuses govt of violating SOPs

LAHORE: PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has alleged that the ministers themselves were organising parties and marriage events while asking the citizens to follow the corona SOPs. In a statement issued here on Monday, she said Punjab was the only province where most medical personnel had contracted the coronavirus.

She said that the SACM told the people about the government action for violating corona SOPs, then she held a meeting and later went to a wedding at night, Azma alleged. She alleged out of a population of 110 million in Punjab, only a few thousand people were vaccinated against corona.

The Pakistani nation was grateful to China for remembering the people of Pakistan in this difficult time, she said adding the PTI government had been playing corona, corona and lockdown, smart lockdown for two years, she alleged.