Resolution in Punjab PA for restoration of holidays for Christians

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA has submitted a resolution to the Punjab Assembly Secretariat demanding restoration of holidays on Christian festivals.

The text of the resolution submitted by PML-N member Hina Parvez Butt said that the Christian community had the right to get official holidays on its religious occasions. She said Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) was deliberately spreading chaos about giving holidays to Christian community and the Punjab government should immediately review its decision in this regard. She demanded that holidays of Good Friday and Easter should immediately be restored and LWMC’s Christian workers should be given the holidays of Good Friday and Easter holidays.