Tue Mar 30, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 30, 2021

PN ships visit HAMAD Port in Doha

National

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Ships ALAMGIR and AZMAT during Overseas Deployment visited port HAMAD (Doha), Qatar, and participated in bilateral exercise Asad Al Bahr-II with Qatar Emiri Naval Forces (QENF).

On completion of the port visit, the bilateral exercise Asad Al Bahr-II was undertaken between PN while QENF ships HUWAR, DAMSAH and KAAN participated in the exercise along with aircraft of Qatar Emiri Air Forces. The exercise was aimed to strengthen bilateral ties, enhance naval collaboration and interoperability among the two navies.

