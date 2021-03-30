Shab-e-Barat observed with religious zeal

LAHORE: The believers across the country observed Shab-e-Barat on Monday night with heartfelt religious zeal and spirit, praying to Allah Almighty to ward off the threats of deadly coronavirus from all human beings.

The coronavirus fears forced the believers to pray at their homes instead of traditional congregations of faithful thronging specially decorated mosques to offer Nawafil and Shabina during the whole night, after the authorities had locked down the mosques.

Most of the city mosques gave a desolate, dark look since they were disallowed to be decorated with lightings and buntings like it used to be done traditionally on this occasion.

Policemen were guarding the mosques to prevent the worshippers from getting inside without masks or in excess to the allowed numbers to avert the spread of coronavirus. In some areas, the local police warned the mosque imams of facing FIRs against them if any worshipper was seen without mask inside their mosques.

There were a few chosen mosques where special Nawafil and Shabina were allowed with restricted number of worshippers behind the closed doors. The Ulema and prayer leaders through their special prayers relayed through TV or internet, offered repentance before Almighty for their sins, terming the corona virus a form of His wrath and punishment, and sought His blessings to fend off this punishment from the world.

Similarly, the graveyards which used to be thronged by large number of believers including women and children to pray for the departed souls of their near and dear ones were also deserted. Traditionally, the believers used to light candles and scent sticks on the graves and sought Allah’s blessings for the souls of their departed kins.