PU postpones all exams

LAHORE: Following a large number of students from different affiliated colleges protested outside Punjab University (PU) New Campus on Monday, the university’s examination department postponed all exams.

The protesting students of BS (4-year) Programmes blocked the main road outside the university for quite some time and chanted slogans demanding cancellation their exams starting April 3 in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. Later, the PU officials held a meeting with a group of students and announced postponing the exams.

“All written and practical examinations of PU being conducted from March 30, 2021 are hereby postponed with immediate effect. The next date of examinations shall be notified two weeks before exams,” a PU spokesperson said in a statement.