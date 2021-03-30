NA speaker contacts Gilani, discusses electoral reforms

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaisar on Monday made a telephonic contact with former prime minister and Opposition Leader in the Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and facilitated him for being elected as Opposition Leader in the upper house of the Parliament.



In a telephonic contact with Yusuf Raza Gilani, NA Speaker, while inviting the opposition for talks on comprehensive Electoral Reforms, said that all the political parties have to play their due role for the electoral reforms.

Asad Qaisar told Gilani that a parliamentary committee for the purpose of the electoral reforms was also being constituted. He said that democratic forces had also to play their due for the supremacy of the Parliament.

Yusuf Raza Gilani shared his experience as NA speaker and advised Asad Qaisar for playing his role to make a conducive environment in the National Assembly for taking opposition on board. He said the continuation of democratic system and the issues could be resolved only through taking a united stance on the national issues.