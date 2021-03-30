‘20m kids to get polio drops in Punjab today’

LAHORE: Twenty million children of less than five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops by a contingent of one lac and 20 thousand polio workers during a five-day long drive being started on Tuesday (today) in 36 districts of the province.

This was stated by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in a statement issued here on Monday. Giving details, the CM asserted to achieve the hundred per cent target while observing anti-corona SOPs. He asked the parliamentarians to play their role and directed that effective monitoring of anti-polio teams be ensured as well. Making Punjab a polio-free province is the commitment of the government and collective efforts are needed to be utilised effectively to achieve this target, he added.

The CM said the line departments should ensure coordinated efforts to give desired results as there is no room for any negligence. Meanwhile, the parents should also ensure to administer the vaccine to their children as it is a collective responsibility to overcome this deadly disease, the CM added.