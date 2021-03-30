PPP leader hints at change in Punjab on Eid

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Parliamentary leader of PPPP in the Punjab Assembly Syed Hassan Murtaza said on Monday that the opposition would give a surprise regarding Punjab on Eid. In a video message, Syed Hassan Murtaza stated the incumbent Punjab chief minister was not capable of running the province. He claimed that around 25 to 30 members of the ruling side were endorsing the stance of the opposition regarding change in Punjab.