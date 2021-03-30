A deal that must wake planners up in Islamabad

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (R) and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi (C), sign an agreement in the capital Tehran, on March 27, 2021. Iran and China signed what state television called a "25-year strategic cooperation pact" on today as the US rivals move closer together. The agreement, which has been kept almost entirely under wraps, was signed by the two countries´ foreign ministers, Mohammad Javad Zarif and Wang Yi, an AFP correspondent reported. -AFP

China and Iran could not have found a better way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations than by signing a 25-year Comprehensive Strategic Partnership -- alternatively called the Comprehensive Cooperation Plan to expand ties.

Designating the relationship between the two countries that are currently subjected to US sanctions only five decades old would actually be a misnomer for students of history would argue that ties between that two people go as far back as 200 years BC or more. They would refer to embassies or deputations that crisscrossed the modern-day Central Asia to establish and enhance economic and cultural bonds between the Han, Tang, Song, Yuan and Ming dynasties and the Parthian or Sassanid empires.

Staying current, the $400 billion Comprehensive Cooperation Plan, signed between Beijing and Tehran on March 27 would not only firmly root the Chinese influence in the Middle East, it could, in fact, introduce a much-needed stabilising factor in a volatile region. Many would focus on the size of the deal and its proposed importance for President Xi's Belt and Road Initiative but others, sitting in the Western capitals would feel its heat for the US-and-partners' plans for the Indo-Pacific region. For some time now, the US, India, Japan and Australia have spoken about the need for a rule-based order in the Indo-Pacific region since almost two-thirds container trade of the world passes through this region. United Kingdom is eager to join the Quad countries too and there is a talk of an impending eastern NATO in the international think tank camaraderie.

It makes perfect sense for Beijing to secure as many overland entry points as possible connecting the world with western and southern China to ward off possible future threats from the US and its allies to its global trade. Equally important is to understand that if China and India were to develop as the goliaths of global economy as international estimates consistently predict, both would need gargantuan amounts of oil, gas, steel, cement, minerals etc. to feed their production houses. Securing land and sea routes for tomorrow's global trade is as pivotal as it is to be an economic production powerhouse.

Sitting next door to tomorrow's economic wonderlands, Islamabad needs to decide now if it wants to be a partner in that exercise or would rather squirm like a poor boy standing at the entrance of potentially the biggest amphitheatre of economic activity with empty pockets.

Yi went on to say that relations between China and Iran had now reached the level of strategic partnership and "our relations with Iran will not be affected by the current situation, but will be permanent and strategic."

The footprint of the Sino-Iranian deal would not be dramatically different from what we have been listening to in relation to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor - provision of Chinese investments in sectors such as energy, heightened economic activity, agricultural collaborations and infrastructure development. Beijing will definitely receive heavily discounted Iranian oil supplies in return along with other mutually agreed benefits. And when the sums of this magnitude are involved, countries do put in mechanisms to step up military cooperation with joint training, research and intelligence sharing etc.

While China may be working to put in place BRI skeleton bit by bit, Iran may be thinking of winning over the Chinese support in its upcoming episode to get a favourable nuclear deal from the US & allies. "Cooperation between the two countries is very important for the implementation of the nuclear accord and the fulfilment of obligations by European countries," said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, according to his official website.

Predicting about the success of long-term plans is always tricky especially if they are to take place in a region that is blighted by wars and belligerency. But since Iran is not serviced by the 'beneficence' of International Monetary Fund or the World Bank, it might find it relatively easier to go along with the Chinese scheme of things and possibly with better terms and conditions. Criticism to do business with China would also crop up with legitimate fears since delivering on many projects would not be possible without involving regional countries.

Now Pakistan can go on wallowing about the Sino-Iranian deal the way it has been gloating for five decades about its role in bringing the US close to China. Ministers can start issuing press releases saying we were the first to offer our neighbours and regional countries a free ride to hop on to the CPEC trolley. Or Pakistan should get ready for a long struggle to stay away from the nouveau Cold War.

For a start, Pakistan should forget about the prospects of US leaving Afghanistan. Why would Washington abandon the safest vantage point when China is spreading its wings westward? There are too many cooks in the kitchen now to prepare a perfect recipe for peace and prosperity in Afghanistan. Pakistan would do better by staying out of the mess unless its national interest is at stake. Others know it well to our detriment that Pakistan could be kept eternally entangled in the Afghanistan quagmire without gaining much. Sooner we understand it the better.

The prospect of CPEC bandwagon being replaced with the CCP is now real even though diplomatic koalas perched on eucalyptuses in and around Scheherazade Hotel would definitely deny it. But it's time the proponents of macro-micro juglebandi are brought out of their slumber and asked what exactly is happening with the Corridor and its prime projects. Years have been lost in nonsensical delays fostered by administrative confusion and bureaucratic lethargy. Baboos wandering about the Constitution Avenue offices need to be reminded of the idioms and phrases they must have learnt while preparing for their competitive examinations - time and tide wait for none.

The quicker Pakistan learns that it is cradled between three civilisational colossi the better. There is no need to be afraid of them but conceited confrontation would only harm us. We should be confident of our capabilities but must not be cocky about our capacity. We have wasted too many years in trusting our western friends. The symbiotic relationship developed over decades between the West and our ruling elite has not benefited our people. It is probably time we tried our neighbours for a change with honesty and sincerity.