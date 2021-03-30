Sugar vanishes from wholesale markets: Punjab evolves sugar distribution mechanism

LAHORE: Sugar vanished from the wholesale markets of Punjab following the action initiated by the government against the wholesale dealers of sugar in the province. However, the dealers were offering the rate of Rs100 to Rs105 per kg in black to their reliable buyers against which the retailers were not ready to purchase owing to raids of the government officials and imposition of fines.

The government initiated action against the sugar dealers four days ago and since then sugar was not lifted from the mills godowns by the dealers, an official of the sugar industry disclosed.

He said the sugar mills of central Punjab are ready to supply sugar to the government at Rs82 per kg without sales tax and Rs96 per kg with sales tax. However, since the recovery level is high in south Punjab sugar mills so the government even can buy sugar from them at Rs80 per kg including taxes. When the government imported sugar and sold it without sales tax it also cost Rs83 per kg so the industry offered the government to supply sugar at this price without sales tax.

However, he questioned the government’s sugar control order through which it can seize sugar from sugar mills godown on the presumption of shortage. He said globally anti-sugar consumption campaigns are under way while Mexico collected US$1 billion tax from fizzy drinks on account of sin tax while in Pakistan sugar is still falling in the category of essential items. If sugar is an essential item then why it is not exempted from tax likewise other essential items as the government is collecting 17 percent sales tax from sugar as well. These are the policies flaw which need to be addressed in line with modern times, abolishing old practices, he said, adding that according to the Punjab Essential Articles (Control) Act, previously cigarettes fell in the category of essential items which was removed from it so there is a need to amend the list accordingly.

Furthermore, the Punjab Cane Commissioner Department has evolved a sugar distribution mechanism by dividing the sugar supplies from different mills to various districts of the province.

According to plan, allocation of sugar supplies from various sugar mills to different districts are made in accordance with the population and daily consumption of the district calculated on a consumption formula of 30 kg per person per annum.

According to the formula, Lahore district’s daily sugar requirement is 1,112.63MT, monthly 33,378.86MT and annual 400,546.26MT and supply is allocated from Pattoki Sugar Mills Kasur, Channar Sugar Mills Faisalabad, Shakarganj Sugar Mills-I & II Jhang, Kashmir Sugar Mills Jhang, Haq Bahu Sugar Mills Jhang, Rasool Nawaz (Gourmet) Sugar Mills Faisalabad, Tandilianwala Sugar Mills Faisalabad, Ramzan Sugar Mills Chiniot, Safina Sugar Mills Chiniot and Rahimyar Khan Sugar Mills.

Furthermore, daily requirement of Bahawalnagar is 248.49 metric ton (MT), monthly 7457.8 MT and annual 89457 MT while supply will be made from Adam Sugar mill. Similarly, for Bahawalpur district daily requirement is 305.68 MT, monthly 9,170.27 MT and annual is 110,043.18 MT while supply from Ashraf Sugar Mills, Rahimyar Khan daily 401.17 MT, monthly 12,035.02 MT and annual 144,420.18 MT supply from Jamaldinwali Sugar Mill-I, for DG Khan daily 239.35 MT, monthly 7,180.50 MT, and annual 86,166.03 MT will supply from JDW-II, for Layyah, daily requirement is 152.02 MT, monthly 4,560.58 MT and annual 54,726.90 MT will supply from Layyah Sugar Mills, for Muzaffargarh, daily requirement is 360.17 MT, monthly 10,805.02 MT and annual 129,660.27 MT will supply from Sheikhoo Sugar Mills Muzaffargarh, for Rajanpur, daily requirement is 166.33MT, monthly 4,989.90MT, annual 59,878.74MT and supply from Indus Sugar Mills Rajanpur, for Chiniot, daily requirement is 114.15MT, monthly 3,424.35MT, annual 41,092.20MT and supply from Madina Sugar Mills Chiniot, for Faisalabad, daily requirement is 656.16MT, monthly 19,684.78MT, annual 236,217.30 MT and supply from Hunza Sugar Mills-I Faisalabad, for Jhang, daily requirement is 228.62MT, monthly 6,858.54MT, annual 82,302.48MT and supply from Hunza Sugar Mills-II Jhang, for Toba Tek Singh, daily requirement is 182.50MT, monthly 5,475.04MT annual 65,700.45MT and supply from Two Star Sugar Mills, for Gujranwala, daily requirement is 417.85MT, monthly 12,535.49MT annual 150,425.88 MT and supply from Etihad Sugar Mills Rahimyar Khan, for Gujrat, daily requirement is 229.68MT, monthly 6,890.28MT annual 82,683.30MT and supply from Fatima Sugar Mills –Muzaffargarah, for Hafizabad, daily sugar requirement is 96.41MT, monthly 2,892.39MT annual 34,708.71MT and supply from Al-Arabia Sugar Mills Sargodha, for Mandi Bahauddin, daily sugar requirement is 132.77MT, monthly 3,983.23MT, annual 47,798.76MT and supply from Shahtaj Sugar Mills, for Narowal, daily sugar requirement is 142.48MT, monthly 4,274.39MT, annual 51,292.71MT and supply from Husein Sugar Mills Faisalabad, for Sialkot, daily requirement is 324.47MT, monthly 9,734.18MT, annual 116,810.16MT and supply from Gunjbux Sugar Mills Sailkot and Noon Sugar Mills Sargodha, for Kasur, daily requirement is 287.92MT, monthly 8,637.49MT, annual 103,649.88MT and supply from Macca Sugar Mills Kasur, for Nankana Sahib, daily requirement is 113.03MT, monthly 3,390.94MT annual 40,691.22MT and supply from Seven Star Sugar Mills, for Sheikhupura, daily requirement is 288.37MT, monthly 8,651.07MT, annual 103,812.78MT and supply from Sheikhoo Sugar Mills Muzaffargarh.

Similarly, quota allocations are made to Khanewal, Lodhran, Multan, Vehari, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Okara, Pakpattan, Sahiwal, Bhakkar, Khushab, Mianwali and Sargodha in accordance with the population of these districts and daily requirement.

An official of the food department said the Punjab government already promulgated the Sugar Control Order and law will come in action in case of violations. He said the government will not allow anyone to manipulate the prices of sugar and create shortage.