Tue Mar 30, 2021
AFP
March 30, 2021

French pharma firm convicted of manslaughter

AFP
March 30, 2021

PARIS: A French court on Monday found pharma giant Servier guilty of aggravated deceit and involuntary manslaughter over hundreds of deaths caused by its diabetes and weight loss pill, in one of France’s biggest health scandals.

The drug Mediator was on the market for 33 years and used by about five million people before being pulled in 2009 after being linked to serious heart problems -- more than a decade after concerns had first been raised. "Although they knew about the risks for many years... they never took the necessary measures", she said.

