Jury in Floyd murder trial shown video of his death

The jury in the high-profile trial of the Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd was shown the stomach-churning video on Monday of the death of the 46-year-old Black man.

"Nine minutes and 29 seconds. That’s how long that went on," prosecutor Jerry Blackwell said of the amount of time Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin spent with his knee on Floyd’s neck. In the video, the jury could hear Floyd, handcuffed and pressed to the pavement, moaning and gasping for breath while bystanders urged Chauvin to let up.

Chauvin, dressed in a gray suit with a blue tie, was at the defense table while the video was played and took occasional notes on a yellow legal pad. Chauvin, a 19-year veteran of the police force, is charged with murder and manslaughter and faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge -- second-degree murder.

Blackwell said in his opening statement that the 44-year-old defendant was not following police procedure and acted callously. "You will learn that on May 25 of 2020 Mr. Derek Chauvin betrayed his badge when he used excessive and unreasonable force upon the body of Mr. George Floyd," Blackwell told the jury.