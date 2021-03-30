Zunair wins Defence Raya Golf championship

LAHORE: Zunair Khan emerged as the Defence Raya 2021 Golf champion while Parkha Ijaz made a mark in a competition against men here on Monday.

The intensely fought out Defence Raya Golf Championship for the Club Title 2021 came to a conclusion at Defence Raya Golf Course in Lahore. Zunair scored gross 71 on the first day and an imposing 72 in the final round, giving him a championship aggregate score of 143, one under par.

During the course of the final round, Zunair had three masterly birdies on holes 5, 12 and 15 plus thirteen regulation pars. Haris Naseer captured the runner-up prize with scores of 79 and 70. His aggregate for the championship was gross 149 and at this score he was bunched with Azfar Hassan who had two rounds scores of 71 and 78. Azfar had to concede the runner-up slot to Haris, who had a score of gross 70 on the final day as against his 78.

The third position went to Usman Akram Sahi. His scores for the two rounds were 77 and 74, a total of 151. This championship was contested over two days and attracted over 80 golfers, including Faisal Sayid, Col Asif Mehdi, Ahmed Jamal, and Khurram Khan. Interestingly, young lady golf amateur Parkha Ijaz chose to compete against male players. She managed to achieve eighth position.