Camp for Zimbabwe tour in April’s second week

LAHORE: The camp for the Zimbabwe-bound players will be held in the second week of April. According to a PCB official, the players will train under the supervision of the National High-Performance Center’s (NHPC) coaches.

The cricketers will assemble in the bio-secure bubble, following all the Covid-19 protocols. The Test squad is expected to leave for Zimbabwe on April 19. Pakistan and Zimbabwe will take part in three T20Is and two-Tests, starting from April 21. The T20I squad will fly directly from South Africa on April 17. All matches will be played at Harare Sports Complex.

Test Squad: Babar Azam (C), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mehmood, Sajid Khan.