Islamabad:The Patron-in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulema Board Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that the only refuge for the oppressed and deprived around the world is Islam, which the satanic powers are pushing hard to discredit, all the satanic forces together cannot stop the path of the ‘Inqilab-e-Mehdi’ (A.S.) and the ‘Zahoor-e-Mehdi’ (A.S.) will pave the way for rule of Islam in the world, says a press release.

He expressed these views while addressing a function on the occasion of ‘Youm-e-Adl’ on the occasion of the birth of Imam Mehdi (A.S.).The TNFJ chief Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi said that the Shia-Sunni Muslims have a common belief that Hazrat Imam Mehdi (A.S.) is a descendant of the Holy Prophet Muhammad Mustafa (SAAW) and Hazrat Ali (A.S.) and Fatima Zahra (S.A.) who after his (A.S.) appearance and fill the earth full of oppression with justice and fairness.

He said the Quranic verses also bear witness to the fact that Allah Has promised that those who side with faith and do good deeds He will grant them the caliph on earth as He has made the people before them caliphs and will strengthen for them the religion which has been chosen for them.

Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi said that the Farman-e-Mustafvi (SAAW) in Shia-Sunni books on hadith is good news for the Muslim Ummah that with the Zahoor-e-Mehdi (A.S.), that the Ummah will benefit from such blessings that they would not have experienced earlier. Therefore, he said the Muslims and the oppressed pray for the ‘Zahoor’ of Imam Mehdi (A.S.).