Police officials to follow coronavirus SOPs

Islamabad:Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has directed all police officials to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and precautionary measures during performance of their duties to avoid spread of coronavirus.

Islamabad police chief directed SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer to ensure pursuance of SOPs by the policemen. He said that policemen should use masks, sanitizers and ensure social distancing during duties at their offices, police stations and barracks.

Police is on frontline in efforts to curb coronavirus and cops should follow SOPs by themselves and also ensure implementation by the citizens, he maintained.The IGP said that policemen should help the citizens in the areas of the city where lockdown has been announced and ensure implementation on SOPs. He said that Zonal SPs, SDPOs and SHOs should aware citizens as how to prevent from COVID-19 and brief them about using masks and sanitizers.

Islamabad police is being appreciated by the public as its personnel are endeavoring to check spread of coronavirus, the IGP said and urged all to work with dedication in this critical time.