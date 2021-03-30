Outbreak getting out of control in twin cities

Policemen wearing facemasks stand guard at a checkpoint beside the Grand Faisal Mosque during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Islamabad on March 27, 2020. -AFP

Rawalpindi: The third wave of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak seems to be getting out of control in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district as new record for the highest number of cases from the region reported in a day has set for the third time in the last 10 days.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 954 new patients have been tested positive from the twin cities, which is the highest number of cases reported in a day from the region so far. Earlier on March 20 this year, 935 cases were reported from the twin cities while on March 27, the number of cases reported from the region was 953.

It is important that in the last 10 days, as many as 8,139 new patients have been reported from ICT and Rawalpindi district making an average of around 814 patients per day that is also the highest average number of patients per day from the region since the advent of coronavirus in Pakistan. Earlier, in the last one year, the average number of patients per day has never crossed the figure of 600 in any week.

Many health experts believe that confirmation of around 16 patients positive out of every 100 tests being done in the region hints that the situation is getting out of control. It seems as the population in the region would have to face the worst situation in the coming days if no strict action is taken to control COVID-19 spread at the moment.

When asked, Director General at Directorate of Health Services MCI/CDA Dr. Hasan Orooj said COVID-19 spread seems to be getting out of control.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, as many as 856 new patients have been tested positive from ICT in the last 24 hours while the positivity rate of COVID-19 has been recorded as 15.9 per cent. To a query, he confirmed that the number of cases and the positivity rate reported in the last 24 hours are the highest in the history of COVID-19 outbreak in the federal capital.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday has revealed that confirmation of another 856 patients positive from ICT in the last 24 hours has taken tally from the federal capital to 56,450 while another two deaths due to COVID-19 has taken death toll to 561. The number of active cases of the disease from the federal capital has jumped to 8825 after addition of 705 active cases on Monday.

On the other hand, confirmation of 98 new cases from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours has taken tally to 16,192 of which 728 have died of the illness while 13,598 have recovered.

On Monday, there were 1866 active cases of COVID-19 from Rawalpindi of which 106 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 1,760 were in isolation at their homes.