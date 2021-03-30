WHO says ‘very low’ chance of frozen food linked to Covid-19

BEIJING: The chances that Covid-19 emerged in Wuhan because of imported frozen food are "very low", international health experts said on Monday, casting doubt on one of the main theories China has embraced for the cause of the first coronavirus outbreak in late 2019.

China has questioned the initial assumption the virus originated in the central city as it tries to deflect claims it mishandled the early outbreak, instead focusing on other potential causes as the country began to recover.

The "probability of a cold-chain contamination with the virus from a reservoir is very low," a team of World Health Organization-appointed and Chinese scientists said in a long-awaited report obtained by AFP before its official release.