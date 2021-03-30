Italian fugitive

close
Tue Mar 30, 2021
AFP
March 30, 2021

Rome: A wheelchair-bound ‘Ndrangheta boss linked to Germany’s infamous Duisburg mafia killings has been arrested in Portugal, Italian police said Monday. Francesco Pelle was found a clinic in Lisbon, the Carabinieri police said in a statement. Italian press reports said he was being treated for Covid-19.

