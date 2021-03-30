Hamas polls

close
Tue Mar 30, 2021
AFP
March 30, 2021

AFP
March 30, 2021

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories: Hamas on Monday unveiled its list of candidates for Palestinian elections, ending speculation over a joint list between the Islamic movement ruling Gaza and the secular Fatah that runs the West Bank. Legislative polls have been called for May 22 and a presidential vote on July 31, the first Palestinian elections in 15 years.

