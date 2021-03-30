Kohli warns players ‘cooked’ in bubble life ahead of IPL season

PUNE: Virat Kohli says cricketers are suffering after months of bio-secure “bubble” life during the coronavirus pandemic as they head into the high-stress environment of the Indian Premier League.

Kohli, one of the game’s most disciplined captains, raised his concerns after his India side edged England by seven runs in a thrilling decider to clinch the one-day series 2-1 in Pune on Sunday.

Players from both the sides moved on immediately to join their squads for the world’s richest franchise Twenty20 tournament, which starts on April 9, and all will have to go through restrictions again in the IPL “bubble”.

“Scheduling needs to be looked at in future, because playing in ‘bubbles’ for so long, two to three months, is going to be very, very difficult going forward,” Kohli said. “You can’t expect everyone to be at the same level of mental strength. Some times you do get cooked and you do feel like a bit of a change.

“I am sure things will be discussed and things will change in the future as well. “But a different tournament, it brings fresh challenges heading into the IPL.” Most international players have been restricted to staying inside bio-secure “bubbles” since August, with only small breaks.

From September until January, India’s players went through similar quarantine and isolation regimes in the delayed 2020 IPL in the UAE and their tour of Australia before having a short break ahead of the home England series which comprised four Tests, five Twenty20 matches and three one-day internationals.