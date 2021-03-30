Teachers end protest

LAHORE:The schoolteachers ended their protest at Club Chowk on the 11th day after successful dialogue with the government representatives.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat and Special Assistant to Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan held talks with protesting teachers. After successful negotiations, the teachers announced ending the protest. The teachers were informed that legislation would be enacted regarding regularisation of schoolteachers serving on contract basis. The teachers were also assured of resolving issue related to the disciplinary action against the teachers. It is pertinent to mention that the teachers had been demanding unconditional regularisation of around 11,000 Secondary School Educators (SSEs) and Assistant Education Officers (AEOs). Earlier on Monday, the teachers’ demo had caused a traffic mess on The Mall and many adjacent roads.