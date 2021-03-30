Healthcare staff paid tributes

LAHORE:Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar has said there is no doubt that doctors, nurses and paramedics are always on the front foot risking their lives in any situation and providing relief to the common man.

On World Doctors’ Day, Prof Al-freed, Prof Muhammad Moin, Prof Tahir Siddique, Dr Laila Shafiq and Dr Abdul Aziz said, “Every moment reminds us that we should all thank the medical community because the role of doctors and medical staff in the service of suffering humanity is always commendable.” Referring to Corona, they said, “We should demonstrate positive thinking, unite with frontline doctors and paramedics to fight the corona epidemic and make every effort possible but it is possible only if everyone is able to prevent corona on an individual level.” PGMI Principal and other medical experts said corona epidemic has taken a deadly form globally and its third wave has shaken Europe and Asia.