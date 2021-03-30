Dry weather forecast

LAHORE:Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the City here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave was also present over Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

They predicted that very hot weather was expected in districts of Sindh and Balochistan while dry weather in other parts of the country. However, partly cloudy weather was expected in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall was observed at various cities, including Kakul 39, Pattan, Malam Jabba, Kalam 25, Saidu Sharif 22, Balakot 16, Dir (Upper 10, Lower 05), Chitral 04, Mirkhani 03, Muzaffarabad (Airport 33, City 16), Garhi Dupatta 22, Astore 14, Skardu 15, Gilgit 06, Bagrote, Gupis 04, Chillas, Drosh 03, Bunji 01 and Murree 04.

Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Nawab Shah where mercury reached 46°C while in Lahore, it was 34.2°C and minimum was 19.3°C.