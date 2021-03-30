Transport owners demand subsidy

LAHORE:Transport owners have demanded subsidy on the pretext that they are observing Coronavirus SOP of leaving a seat empty between two passengers.

They have already increased fares by 70pc following the SOP. As per the SOPs, passengers will wear gloves and masks, said Arshad Khan Niazi, general-secretary All Pakistan Transporters Owners Federation (ATOF). “A passenger will use two seats in a bus. Last year transport owners had to bear huge loss and the employees attached with the transport profession were not sacked. Now, we don’t have enough money to pay the employees. At least 16 people are attached with a bus. Hundreds of people would be unemployed if transport is closed. The government must devise a policy for the transport workers. Government should give subsidy to all transport owners so that workers should not be sacked,” Arshad Niazi said. He said if subsidy is not given to the transporters, they would ask the drivers, cleaners, data entry operators and other staff to go to the CM’s house and get salaries from him. Transporters would not be able to pay salaries to their staff, he said and demanded the government not to impose any fine on transporters. The government has decided to close all public transport.

Meanwhile, no train was closed. All trains were running with seventy per cent passengers’ occupancy. After third wave of coronavirus, no train was closed. All trains are functional with seventy per cent passengers’ occupancy. Hamdan Nazir, spokesperson to Pakistan Railways, denied rumours circulating in various sections of the media that the federal government was considering suspending operations of all passenger trains throughout the country. Hamdan Nazir said Pakistan Railways will continue with 70pc passengers’ occupancy across the country and no decision has been taken to close the service.

If the federal government decides to close the train, details would be shared with media personnel, he said while talking to The News. He added that passengers travelling via trains are following SOPs issued by the government of Pakistan.

The bus stops are being raided by district regional transport Authority (DRTA). Over the violation of corona SOPs, the secretary district regional transport Authority (DRTA) has sealed a private bus service at Thokar Niaz Baig stop. More than 100 vehicles challan and fine of Rs70,000 imposed. Furthermore, in Rawalpindi, 60 people were arrested while 15 vehicles were impounded.