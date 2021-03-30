17 more die in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 17 COVID-19 patients died and 2,309 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report issued on Monday, the toll of fatalities reached 6,244, while confirmed cases became 215,227 in the province.

As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 15,780 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,770,862 in the province. After 6,244 fatalities and recovery of a total of 185,877 patients, including 1,580 recoveries in the last 24 hours, 23,106 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment in quarantine centres and health facilities.