close
Tue Mar 30, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 30, 2021

Extortion, threat case registered

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
March 30, 2021

LAHORE:Police have registered a case against unidentified people for threatening and demanding money from a trader. Mian Faisal Majeed in a complaint to Sattokatla police said he is the member of fruit standing committee Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Punjab President Fruit and Vegetable Association. He told the police that he was at home when someone on a bike knocked at the door. As he opened the door, the motorcyclists had left after dropping a chit with a bullet and threatening message written on it. In the message, he was asked to pay them Rs20 million or he will be killed, he said.

Latest News

More From Lahore