Extortion, threat case registered

LAHORE:Police have registered a case against unidentified people for threatening and demanding money from a trader. Mian Faisal Majeed in a complaint to Sattokatla police said he is the member of fruit standing committee Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Punjab President Fruit and Vegetable Association. He told the police that he was at home when someone on a bike knocked at the door. As he opened the door, the motorcyclists had left after dropping a chit with a bullet and threatening message written on it. In the message, he was asked to pay them Rs20 million or he will be killed, he said.