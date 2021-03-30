Education institutions in at least nine cities of Punjab will remain closed till April 11. This decision has been taken in view of the rising coronavirus cases. For many, however, it is difficult to understand why only educational institutes are being closed when, on the other hand, markets, businesses and other public places are running as usual. These places also see huge crowds who don’t follow SOPs. The Covid-19 pandemic has badly affected the country’s education sector. Due to the prolonged school closures, students have lost interest in studies and are engaged in different activities. Online classes aren’t the solution due to connectivity issues. For how long can we keep education institutions closed?

It is understandable that schools are closed because children can’t follow SOPs properly. But university- and college-going students can observe SOPs quite well. Social distancing isn’t a big deal in university classrooms, which can help prevent the spread of the virus.

Samana Mehmood

Bahawalpur