Tue Mar 30, 2021
March 30, 2021

Out of control

Newspost

 
March 30, 2021

In his recent address to the nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged people to follow SOPs. In view of the severity of the third wave, it is important for every citizen to follow SOPs. The current situation is turning even more alarming as the availability of the vaccine is also a major concern. The only option left for people is to wear face masks and observe social distancing.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

