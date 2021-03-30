Out of control

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
In his recent address to the nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged people to follow SOPs. In view of the severity of the third wave, it is important for every citizen to follow SOPs. The current situation is turning even more alarming as the availability of the vaccine is also a major concern. The only option left for people is to wear face masks and observe social distancing.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad