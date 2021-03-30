Man arrested for posing as intelligence officer

Police on Monday arrested a fake intelligence officer within the jurisdiction of the Clifton Police Station. Police, along with secrete agency officials, were busy in snap checking in Clifton’s Block 8 when they intercepted a man, who introduced himself as Colonel Tariq Faisal Chohan.

The suspect claimed that he was posted at Okara Cantonment. Police checked his particulars and learnt that his real name was Munawwar Hussain and he was impersonating as an intelligence officer. Police have registered an FIR under Section 170 of the Pakistan Penal Code against the suspect and initiated a probe.

Two commit suicide

Site Superhighway police said the body of a 50-year-old man, identified as Sohail, son of Akram, was found at a house in Gulshan-e-Maymar’s Faqira Goth. The casualty was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. Police said the man bled to death after he slit one of his wrists over unexplained reasons.

Separately, the body of another man was found in Madina Colony within the limits of the Khokhrapar Police Station. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for medico-legal formalities. The deceased person was identified as 25-year-old Qasim, son of Asghar. Police said the man ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan.