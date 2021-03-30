CM House to be besieged if anti-Karachi policies continue, warns JI

After showing its strength on Sunday by holding a huge march that ended at the Governor House, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) now plans to exert political pressure on the Pakistan Peoples Party-led Sindh government through its 17-point declaration for the development of Karachi.

JI Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said the party would appeal to the residents of Karachi to besiege the Sindh Chief Minister House after Eidul Fitr, if the government continued its anti-Karachi policies. “If needed, we can issue the call in the holy month of Ramazan.”

The JI on Sunday late night issued the 17-point declaration, demanding of the federal and provincial governments to allocate 15 per cent revenue collected from the city for its development, conduct a census again in the city, and allocate Karachi’s representation in the legislatures accordingly.

The declaration also demanded that the government reconsider the number and limitations of union councils in the city in the light of the original figures and place an empowered and resourceful local government system with a direct election of the mayor. Karachi be declared a mega-metropolitan city and all the relevant institutions be placed under its authority, the JI declaration demanded.

The party demanded of those at the helm of affairs to replace the quota system with an absolutely merit-based system with respect to admissions to professional institutions as well as jobs. It also called for action against recruitment on fake documents, particularly domiciles. The JI also demanded of the federal and provincial governments to jointly ensure completion of the K-IV water project initiated in 2007 within one year and complete the S-III drainage project immediately.

Another point in the declaration was about putting an end to the monopoly in electricity distribution in the city along with a forensic audit of the K-Electric’s accounts. The JI also demanded that the government retain at least 51 per cent shares of the company, ensure the elimination of gas and electricity load-shedding and build a proper mass-transit system and the Malir Expressway. The party also demanded the complete restoration of the Pakistan Steel Mills and the Pakistan International Airlines.

Referring to the fact that the city generated massive revenue for the country, the JI called for relaxations for the business community of Karachi, particularly those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.